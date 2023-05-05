Menu
Supermarket duopoly loses appeal against alcohol restrictions

(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 05 May 2023
New Zealand’s supermarket duopoly has failed to convince the supreme court to overturn Auckland council's planned restrictions on selling alcohol, bringing to an end a multi-year journey through the NZ court system.The court rejected the appeals brought by Woolworths and Foodstuffs against an earlier court of appeal ruling in the council’s favour.Woolworths owns and operates the Countdown supermarket chain in NZ while Foodstuffs North Island owns the New World and Pak 'n Save brands. Both groups had objected to attempts...
New Channel X music station to replace Today FM
Media

MediaWorks is teasing the launch of the new station on the streaming app Rova.

Daniel Dunkley 3:02pm
Economy

Govt kicks Te Pāti Māori seabed mining bill into touch

The Te Pāti Māori bill goes too far, says environment minister David Parker.

Pattrick Smellie 1:22pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Silver Lake eyes Rugby Australia

The NZ and Australian rugby unions are linked at the hip, with each having a big impact on the other’s future.

Trevor McKewen 12:00pm
Economy

The Te Pāti Māori bill goes too far, says environment minister David Parker.

Pattrick Smellie 1:22pm
Tax reform to make NZ investment more attractive
Finance

The imminent reform should level the playing field for foreign investors.

Pattrick Smellie 04 May 2023
Nelson property companies sue former directors
Property Investigation

The case comes after the SFO announced charges against the former CEO.

Oliver Lewis 03 May 2023
Colin Rath's receivers say value of assets 'uncertain'
Finance

Rath was jailed last month for filing $1.5 million in fraudulent GST returns.

Riley Kennedy 02 May 2023