Law & Regulation

Supreme court lets climate case against seven corporates go ahead

(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 07 Feb 2024
The supreme court has given activist Mike Smith the go-ahead to sue seven New Zealand companies for climate change-related damage.In a unanimous ruling on Wednesday, the court refused to strike out Smith’s claims, as had been sought by respondents Fonterra, Genesis Energy, Dairy Holdings, NZ Steel, Z Energy, Channel Infrastructure and BT Mining.Smith is an elder of Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Kahu and a climate change spokesperson for the Iwi Chairs Forum.In 2019, Smith made three claims under tort law, which seeks compensation for harm caused by a...
Economy

Unemployment rises to 4% as wage growth continues

The rise was below what economists and the Reserve Bank of NZ had expected.

Gregor Thompson 11:28am
Primary Sector

Dairy auction fiercely bid but storm clouds gathering

 Whole milk powder rose 3.4% to an average of US$3,463 a tonne.

Rebecca Howard 11:05am
