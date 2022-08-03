See full details
Talley’s subsidiary found to have underpaid staff

Riley Kennedy
Wed, 03 Aug 2022

There have been a number of disputes between Affco and its workers over the years. (Image: Getty)
A group of South Island meat workers have won a claim against their employer – a Talley’s owned subsidiary – over pay and conditions.Six workers from South Pacific Meats, which is owned by Talley’s meat processing company AFFCO, took their dispute to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA). They claimed they were not paid for the time it took to put personal protective equipment off and on, or donning and doffing as it is called.They also said they weren’t properly paid for rest breaks and work infringed on t...

