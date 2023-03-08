Tree regulations reviewed in wake of Cyclone Gabrielle's havoc

Workers try to remove trees that have fallen on electricity lines. (Image: Getty)

The government is looking at changes to the rules around cutting trees near electricity lines after the sector said falling trees caused half the power cuts in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle and doubled the cost to fix them to $100 million.Energy minister Megan Woods met with electricity lines companies just after the cyclone and today said she wanted public feedback on changes to the 20-year-old Electricity (Hazards from Trees) Regulations.“Cyclone Gabrielle has highlighted the hazards to electricity lines and transmission infrastructure...