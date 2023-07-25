Menu
Victoria University's iPredict successor fights on in the US courts

Victoria University's prediction market venture gets debate in the US courts. (Image: Deposit Photos)
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 25 Jul 2023
The United States Court of Appeals has upheld an injunction that granted a stay of execution for a political betting site set up by Victoria University of Wellington.The July 21 ruling by three judges of the fifth circuit of the appeals court was passed by two judges with one dissenting.The university launched PredictIt in 2014, an online marketplace which allows traders to make small bets based on predicting political events in the United States. It was conceived as a data gathering tool for academic researchers. The venture was born out...
