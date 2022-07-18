Whangarei council appeals quarry consent blunder case as its bill rises to $6.24m

See full details
Law & Regulation

The Whangarei district council is appealing a high court ruling ordering it to pay $6.24 million in damages and costs over a mislaid resource consent. The case revolved around a rural quarrying operation that the council insisted was not permitted. However, a valid 1988 land use consent (LUC) to carry out quarrying was eventually found in the council archives. Council staff had failed to find it despite repeated requests by the landowner over several years.The former landowner, Malcolm James Daisley, sued the council for damages, arguing t...

