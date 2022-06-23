See full details
Law & Regulation

Whangarei council liable for punitive $4.3m damages

Greg Hurrell
Thu, 23 Jun 2022

James Daisley's lawyer Jim Farmer said the case was about more than money. (Image: File)
A wrongly filed resource consent has led to the Whangarei district council being liable for at least $4.3 million for economic damages and costs to a landowner, the high court in Whangarei has ruled.The June 10 ruling from Justice Christopher Toogood included a $50,000 award for exemplary damages for the council’s misfeasance in public office [failure to discharge its obligations] over landowner Malcolm James Daisley’s attempts to run a commercial quarry on his land. The council tried to stop work at the quarry after he bought...

