See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Law & Regulation

Who’s in the running for Auckland’s Crown warrant

Victoria Young
Wed, 20 Jul 2022

Who’s in the running for Auckland’s Crown warrant
MC's Alysha McClintock is expected by many to win the work. (Image: MC)
Victoria Young
Wed, 20 Jul 2022
RELATED
Three lawyers from law firm Meredith Connell (MC) are in the running to be Auckland’s next crown solicitor, with Alysha McClintock as the frontrunner.Brian Dickey, who has held the position since 2015, said he will step down this summer.The job is to be advertised by Crown law this week. In the meantime, Meredith Connell has confirmed three of its solicitors, Alysha McClintock, Brett Tantrum and Robin McCoubrey will vie for the job.The contract oversees crown work not done by police in Auckland and was worth $7.5 million in the 12 mo...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Law & Regulation
TracPlus wins application for interim injunction on v2track
Riley Kennedy | Wed, 20 Jul 2022

TracPlus took its former subsidiary to court and won after it refused to end a contract with one of its clients. 

Opinion
Ethical investment the new frontier for active managers
David Chaplin | Wed, 20 Jul 2022

The ability to switch out of companies whose environmental or social credentials suddenly change is a plus that active fund managers are leveraging for investors who like their returns with sprinkling of moral purity.

Business Advice
Beat the brain drain
Richard Conway | Wed, 20 Jul 2022

After years of lockdowns and global travel restrictions, many international workers now want to travel home for an extended holiday. But once they go, how do you make sure they come back?  

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.