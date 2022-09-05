See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Listed Companies

DealWatch: Financial services keep key playmakers busy

Victoria Young

Victoria Young
Mon, 05 Sep 2022

DealWatch: Financial services keep key playmakers busy
Chapman Tripp's Josh Blackmore has had a busy 12 months. (Image: Supplied)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Mon, 05 Sep 2022
RELATED
It’s been a big start to the second half of calendar 2022 for the country’s leading deal lawyers, with several major transactions in financial services announced. The government’s move to wholly acquire Kiwibank’s holding company Kiwi Group Holdings saw Chapman Tripp’s Josh Blackmore and his team take a key position for the crown-owned investment company.  Treasury was advised by MinterEllisonRuddWatts partner Chris O’Brien while Simpson Grierson acted fo...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
'News vacuum' cause for quiet market
Ella Somers | Mon, 05 Sep 2022

Devon Funds head of wealth Greg Smith described the current market environment as a “news vacuum”.

Transport
Space race: aerospace strategy, funding announced
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 05 Sep 2022

The government is developing a national aerospace strategy and pouring millions into the sector.

Transport
Rocket Lab's Peter Beck confident about NZ space industry
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 05 Sep 2022

Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck gave a blue-sky outlook on the NZ space industry at its inaugural conference. 

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

Sponsored
Swift successful tech migration has positive flow-on effects for customers

Vodafone New Zealand is now standing on its own feet, after completing a swift and successful major migration of its business management systems from its global parent.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.