Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Listed Companies

Ebos says animal care segment transaction ‘will not proceed’

Ebos says animal care segment transaction ‘will not proceed’
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 22 Nov 2023
Ebos Group says it has had a “pleasing start” to its 2024 financial year but the pet care acquisition that had put the firm in a trading halt last week is now off the table.NZ RegCo advised the market last week that it had placed a trading halt at premarket open on Ebos’ shares in light of media speculation about its potential interest in Greencross.  The stock was trading at $38.60 before it was put into a trading halt on Thursday last week.On Wednesday, Ebos told the market it had been “engaged in discussions rega...
PaySauce hits positive earnings milestone, eyes further growth
Markets

PaySauce hits positive earnings milestone, eyes further growth

Revenue up, net loss down as the company rides economic headwinds.

Ben Moore 12:55pm
Politics

Deputy PM tussle continues as three-way coalition moves to Wellington

Politicians have been spotted boarding flights to Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:20pm
Deputy PM tussle continues as three-way coalition moves to Wellington
Self promotion

BusinessDesk wins big at journalism awards

BusinessDesk takes out emerging business journalist of the year for the third year.

Staff reporters 10:15am
BusinessDesk wins big at journalism awards