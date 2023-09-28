Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Listed Companies

Enprise on trading halt pending more detail on MYOB Australia dispute

Enprise on trading halt pending more detail on MYOB Australia dispute
Enprise Group has been placed on a trading halt. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 28 Sep 2023
Enprise Group has been placed on a trading halt pending more detail about an 8.30am announcement regarding the resolution of litigation with MYOB Australia.Earlier, Enprise announced that its subsidiary, Kilimanjaro Consulting, had resolved its dispute with MYOB Australia “on terms that will see the parties continue as committed partners in the marketing of the MYOB Advanced and Exo product”.In late August, the company said it had been subject to an inquiry by NZ RegCo regarding the timing of announcements related to the M...
Business confidence perking up, inflation expectations easing
Economy

Business confidence perking up, inflation expectations easing

Inflation expectations pushed below 5%.

Rebecca Howard 2:08pm
Retail

Weet-Bixgate: The Warehouse squares off against Sanitarium

A shortage of the cereal has led the maker to cut off the giant retailer's supply.

Ella Somers 1:33pm
Weet-Bixgate: The Warehouse squares off against Sanitarium
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 28, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 28, 2023