Extreme weather fails to knock Comvita off earnings targets

Mānuka honey wholesaler Comvita says its systems for managing bad weather years have helped it weather Cyclone Gabrielle. (Image: Comvita)
Staff reporters
Tue, 02 May 2023
Mānuka honey wholesaler Comvita has re-issued guidance of double-digit earnings growth despite the extreme weather events hitting New Zealand this year.The NZ stock exchange-listed company is attributing the growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to strong demand forecasts from its market. Despite this year’s low harvest volumes, Comvita said it remained well-placed to meet the growing demand for its premium Mānuka honey products.The company attributed its "breakeven" harvest model f...
NZ's sharemarket up while Australia's takes a dive
Markets Market close

After trading flat for most of the day, the index closed up 34.84 points or 0.29%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm

Fifa threatens Women's World Cup broadcast in Europe

Offers from 'big five' nations for the event in NZ and Australia "not acceptable".

Bloomberg 4:10pm
Retail

Countdown average food prices up by 9.5% year on year

Multinational businesses passing on cost increases is seen as unfair, a survey says.

Ella Somers 2:12pm
