Forsyth Barr retains outperform on Summerset but cuts target price

Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 11 Jan 2023
Forsyth Barr analysts kept their outperform rating on Summerset Group but slashed their 12-month target price by 7.1% after fourth-quarter sales data from the retirement village developer.Summerset Group noted tough market conditions in the final quarter of 2022 but said settlements were up on the year.“The glass-half-empty takeaway is that sales are taking longer to settle and that unit prices have plateaued while the glass-half-full approach notes that demand is still strong and prices are holding up despite the largest nominal decline...
Markets Free Market close

NZ shares dip in tandem with ANZ world commodity price index

The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 28.3 points, or 0.24%, to 11,636.99. 

Staff reporters 5:59pm
World

What America’s protectionism means for the world

America's new protectionism risks sparking a global rush to industry subsidies and incentives that undermine the rules-based global trade system.

The Economist 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am