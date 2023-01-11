Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Exporter returns crimped by high New Zealand dollar

Exporter returns crimped by high New Zealand dollar
Shipping costs are coming down. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 11 Jan 2023
A higher New Zealand dollar crimped returns for exporters in December, but there is some good news on the global shipping price front.  The ANZ world commodity price index dipped 0.1% in December, helped by higher aluminium and dairy prices. However, in local currency terms, the index fell 3.8% after the NZ dollar gained 2.1% against the trade-weighted index. Dairy prices gained 0.5% and aluminium prices rose 1.9% in December compared to November.  The horticulture index firmed 4.3% in December, but the lift largely coincides wit...
Markets Free Market close

NZ shares dip in tandem with ANZ world commodity price index

The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 28.3 points, or 0.24%, to 11,636.99. 

Staff reporters 5:59pm
World

What America’s protectionism means for the world

America's new protectionism risks sparking a global rush to industry subsidies and incentives that undermine the rules-based global trade system.

The Economist 11:05am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am