Exporter returns crimped by high New Zealand dollar

Shipping costs are coming down. (Image: NZME)

A higher New Zealand dollar crimped returns for exporters in December, but there is some good news on the global shipping price front. The ANZ world commodity price index dipped 0.1% in December, helped by higher aluminium and dairy prices. However, in local currency terms, the index fell 3.8% after the NZ dollar gained 2.1% against the trade-weighted index. Dairy prices gained 0.5% and aluminium prices rose 1.9% in December compared to November. The horticulture index firmed 4.3% in December, but the lift largely coincides wit...