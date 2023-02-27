Menu
Hydro boost for Genesis as it readies for winter

Genesis is wondering how to manage and pay for the Huntly power station. (Image: Genesis)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 27 Feb 2023
Wet weather helped boost Genesis Energy’s hydro generation and profit as the need to fire up the more expensive Huntly coal and gas generation was reduced.However, the company’s bosses are already wondering how to manage and pay for Huntly amid fears that there will not be enough generation on line to meet peak-demand surges.In the six months to Dec 31, 2022, Genesis reported first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and financial instruments (Ebitdaf) of $298 million, an increase of 42% from $210m in the...
Markets Market close

NZ market drags lower as Michael Hill sparkles

NZ's domestic market fell almost 1% today.

Ella Somers 6:00pm
Wine Charts

Our drinks are getting stronger

The total volume of alcohol available is falling, but there are more spirits and less wine.

Andy Fyers 3:02pm
Retail

Shine bright like a diamond: Michael Hill sees record revenue

The retail jeweller has gained some extra sparkle from a record first half.

Ella Somers 3:00pm

Technology

Trade Window’s $20m capital raise falls well short

The company raised only enough to keep operating for six to seven months.

Pattrick Smellie 11:05am
Finance

Fiona Oliver joins Summerset board

Fiona Oliver won the New Zealand Shareholders Association's Beacon Award in 2021 for standing up for minority shareholders against a major shareholder.

Staff reporters 10:17am
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Summerset learns from Ryman’s mistakes

Summerset has gone out of its way to significantly beef up its disclosure of cashflow to underline that it isn’t making the mistakes Ryman has.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Primary Sector

Lower forecast is $900m blow and spells tougher times for farmers

It looks high by historical standards, but $8.50 adjusted for inflation is much closer to $6, says NZX senior dairy analyst Amy Castleton. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am