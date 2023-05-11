Menu
Judge won't allow AFT Pharmaceuticals to submit more evidence in Pascomer dispute

AFT Pharmaceuticals' Hartley Atkinson. (Image: AFT)
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 11 May 2023
A bid to offer up more evidence by AFT Pharmaceuticals, after the three-week trial with PBL Solutions over the drug Pascomer, has been rejected by the high court. The case relates to the long-running dispute between the two over a joint subsidiary they were part of for the purpose of developing and commercialising orphan drugs (those used to treat rare diseases).The relationship broke down, with AFT claiming it had the rights to the topical treatment Pascomer, whereas PBL argued the subsidiary did.PBL filed its claim in June 2020, accusing...
Property

 Legal negligence cost Spencer on Byron owners millions. 

Paul McBeth 8:26am
Health

Employee health benefits don’t have to break budgets

Digital tools can help employees access better healthcare.

Ben Moore 8:24am
Property

Housing market continues to dip, but 'green shoots' emerge

But mortgage rate pressure continues to "suppress" buyer activity.

Brent Melville 8:24am
Air NZ plans to spend $3.5b on planes
Markets

The money will be spent on new aircraft and retrofitting the airline's existing fleet.

Brent Melville 10 May 2023
A2 rejigs the executive chairs
Primary Sector

The changes come into effect immediately. 

Staff reporters 09 May 2023
Tourism Holdings notes potential speedbump in earnings forecast
Markets

The rental RV operator has bounced back from its covid blues. 

Staff reporters 09 May 2023
'It’s like a marriage': Air NZ’s Foran and Walsh on how the CEO and chair work together
Markets

Greg Foran and Therese Walsh built a good CEO and chair relationship at a time of crisis.

Ella Somers 09 May 2023