Mainfreight boosts half-year dividend 54%, as profits surge

Air and ocean operations continue to be Mainfreight's stalwart performer. (Image: Mainfreight)
Brent Melville
Thu, 10 Nov 2022
Mainfreight will pay $85.6 million as an interim dividend to shareholders after boosting net profits by two-thirds to $217m for the six months to September.The 85 cent dividend, payable to shareholders on Dec 16, is 54.5% up on last year, off the back of continued momentum across the transport and logistic company’s global air and ocean, transport and warehousing operations.That saw operating revenues up 32% to $3 billion, driven by its American division which contributed $959.5m, Australia at $805.8m and New Zealand at $805.8m. The Europ...
Blis reports loss as it aims to return to profit

The probiotics company's revenue grew by 10%.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
RBNZ gives itself two thumbs up

RBNZ signalled nine areas for improvement and said it could have started tightening sooner. 

Rebecca Howard 10:30am
Goodman's cash earnings up 7.4%

The industrial property builder and manager has $635 million of work under way.

Staff reporters 10:25am

