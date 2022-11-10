Mainfreight boosts half-year dividend 54%, as profits surge

Air and ocean operations continue to be Mainfreight's stalwart performer. (Image: Mainfreight)

Mainfreight will pay $85.6 million as an interim dividend to shareholders after boosting net profits by two-thirds to $217m for the six months to September.The 85 cent dividend, payable to shareholders on Dec 16, is 54.5% up on last year, off the back of continued momentum across the transport and logistic company’s global air and ocean, transport and warehousing operations.That saw operating revenues up 32% to $3 billion, driven by its American division which contributed $959.5m, Australia at $805.8m and New Zealand at $805.8m. The Europ...