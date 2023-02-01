Menu
Paula Rebstock appointed to NZX board

Paula Rebstock says she has always had a genuine interest in capital markets and the important role they play. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Wed, 01 Feb 2023
Paula Rebstock has been appointed as an independent director to the board of the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX), effective today.Her appointment to the board is for an initial term of three years, subject to the appointment being approved by shareholders at the March NZX annual shareholders meeting.“Our skills matrix indicated we needed to bolster our board with an experienced director with a strong passion for listed markets, understanding of government and regulation, and funds management governance experience. Dame Paula has all thes...
