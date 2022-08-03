See full details
Shopping Centre Investments lists on the USX

Staff reporters
Wed, 03 Aug 2022

A Christchurch shopping centre has listed on the Unlisted Securities Exchange (USX).Shopping Centre Investments Ltd (SCIL), which owns and operates the Hub Hornby Shopping Centre, listed on the USX this morning, with its shares yet to be traded at 10.30am. USX data show a bid at 75 cents. Chair Michael Keyse said the listing was a culmination of a 21-year journey.“Since our acquisition in 2001, we’ve expanded and modernised the Hub Hornby Shopping Centre in order to become a true regional shopping destination – home to ov...

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

