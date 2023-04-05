Spark aims to be NZ’s own Big Tech with new strategy

CEO Jolie Hodson said that delivering on the new plan would see dividends rise for investors. (Image: Spark)

Spark’s three-year strategy for financial 2024-26 has been announced, with a topline focus on resilience and growth in the face of an uncertain future.The new direction for New Zealand’s oldest telco is predicting five key trends that will impact the company’s future.The first three are specifically tech-related – continued growth of data, network virtualisation and the convergence of technology.The other two are macroeconomic: political volatility and economic uncertainty, and greater sustainability expectations.Togethe...