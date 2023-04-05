Menu
Spark aims to be NZ’s own Big Tech with new strategy

CEO Jolie Hodson said that delivering on the new plan would see dividends rise for investors. (Image: Spark)
Ben Moore
Wed, 05 Apr 2023
Spark’s three-year strategy for financial 2024-26 has been announced, with a topline focus on resilience and growth in the face of an uncertain future.The new direction for New Zealand’s oldest telco is predicting five key trends that will impact the company’s future.The first three are specifically tech-related – continued growth of data, network virtualisation and the convergence of technology.The other two are macroeconomic: political volatility and economic uncertainty, and greater sustainability expectations.Togethe...
Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent
Policy

Willie Jackson’s phoenix: new media plan imminent

The broadcasting minister's merger may have been canned, but it seems he has new plans up his sleeve.

Pattrick Smellie 4:15pm
Economy

RBNZ takes a different approach than Canada and Australia

The RBNZ lifted the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 5.25% while Australia and Canada opted to pause.

Rebecca Howard 3:37pm
Economy

Consumer spending reaches new highs but still in line with inflation

Spending had kept just above inflation but there had been a noticeable decline in card spending on 'big ticket' items.

Dileepa Fonseka 3:18pm
Ryman appoints David Bennett as chief strategy officer
Infrastructure

Ryman appoints David Bennett as chief strategy officer

Ryman Healthcare will conduct an external search for a new chief financial officer.

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023
Sky CFO Tom Gordon to depart in May
Markets

Sky CFO Tom Gordon to depart in May

Gordon was with Sky for almost two years. 

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023
Blis sees smaller loss as revenue perks up
Markets

Blis sees smaller loss as revenue perks up

The probiotics company started streamlining the business last year. 

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023
Consumers are keeping their wallets closed
Retail

Consumers are keeping their wallets closed

For the most part, listed retailers fared better than expected in the latest reporting season. 

Ella Somers 04 Apr 2023