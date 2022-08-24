See full details
Father's Day gift subscriptions Cooking the Books Quizzes
Listed Companies

Summerset has a solution for pain but it's struggling with staffing

Rebecca Howard
Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Summerset has a solution for pain but it's struggling with staffing
The PainChek software uses AI and facial analysis to detect pain. (Image: PainChek)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 24 Aug 2022
RELATED
Getting older has many challenges but one of the toughest must be feeling pain and being unable to ask for help. Summerset Group is tapping into tech to solve the problem. The retirement village operator and developer is rolling out a solution that uses artificial intelligence and facial analysis to determine if people are in pain even when they can’t verbalise it, said chief executive Scott Scoullar.“It reads people's faces,” he said.According to Scoullar, Summerset is the first aged-care provider to use PainChek in...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Property FREE
Winton beats revenue guidance but sees earnings nosedive
Ella Somers | Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Property developer Winton has high hopes for 2023 but warns that the growth in NZ's housing market is unsustainable.

Transport
Loss making Move buys hazardous-liquid business
Brent Melville | Wed, 24 Aug 2022

The dual-listed firm reported a loss but has expanded its contract logistics business as part of its reset.

World news
Julian Robertson, hedge-fund guru to ‘Tiger Cubs,’ dies
Bloomberg | Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Spending part of each year in New Zealand, Robertson owned wineries as well as several golf resorts in the South Pacific nation.

Sponsored
Where is the Three Waters reform headed?

There are critical issues that still need to be worked through before we hand over $30b in assets to four new water entities, say David Allen and Mark Odlin.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.