Wild weather has lingering impact on major power companies

Wild weather disrupted electricity supplies, but also raised hydro capacity. (Image: Transpower)
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 20 Apr 2023
The lingering effects of summer’s wild weather and its impact on hydro storage and generation construction were a feature of the latest operating reports from some of the major electricity generators.Quarterly reports emphasised the heavy rain in the north of the North Island and the reports for March indicated a return to more normal weather patterns.Meridian Energy highlighted that the 2022-23 summer was the third-warmest summer on record and was exceptionally wet for the North Island. In the South Island, rainfall was above average for...
NZ biotech research heads to the International Space Station
Technology Free

NZ biotech research heads to the International Space Station

A University of Canterbury-led biotech project will be sending test equipment to the International Space Station later this year.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Policy

Policy focus goes on renewable electricity

Ministers say planning law no longer matches emissions targets.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Markets

'Shareholders come first': NZX shareholders square off against chair

Frustrated shareholders made NZX’s chair James Miller sweat over director fees rising and not enough being done on the dividend front.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Markets

Frustrated shareholders made NZX’s chair James Miller sweat over director fees rising and not enough being done on the dividend front.

Ella Somers 5:00am
‘Slow but steady’ recovery in passenger volumes – AIA
Markets

‘Slow but steady’ recovery in passenger volumes – AIA

The thirst for travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels as Auckland International Airport&#39;s (AIA) March passenger volumes climbed to 81% of pre-covid levels.In a "preview" of its March passenger volumes, AIA said 686,178 international travellers - excluding transits - passe...

Ella Somers 18 Apr 2023
Green thumbs up for Cannasouth, Eqalis cross-pollination
Primary Sector

Green thumbs up for Cannasouth, Eqalis cross-pollination

Investors have to ask themselves whether the dilution is worth it. 

Paul McBeth 17 Apr 2023
Crumbling consumer demand bites into My Food Bag – Craigs
Markets

Crumbling consumer demand bites into My Food Bag – Craigs

The investment house has slashed its target price on the meal provider by 49%.

Staff reporters 14 Apr 2023