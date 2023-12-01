Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

72 million more seats, flight prices continue to take off

72 million more seats, flight prices continue to take off
Air NZ spending to upgrade fleet, contend with engine issues. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 01 Dec 2023
Resurgent airline capacity will leave international travellers spoiled for choice next year, but prices won’t be losing altitude anytime soon, analysis by corporate firm FCM Travel shows.The consultancy, the corporate travel management offshoot of Flight Centre, points to a 5.3% overall increase in airline seat numbers on 2019 levels by the first quarter of 2024.That’s 71.8 million more seats available for booking across both domestic and international flight markets.FCM’s latest quarterly trend report suggests the b...
Genesis Energy: making Huntly great again
Markets Analysis

Genesis Energy: making Huntly great again

Batteries and biomass to give the iconic power station a new lease of life.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Finance

Geneva Finance’s family squabble over rate cap

David O'Connell and Peter Francis gave a lesson on successful shareholder activism.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Geneva Finance’s family squabble over rate cap
Property

BNZ says housing market upturn will be 'slow and low'

High mortgage rates will stick around, the bank says.

Ella Somers 5:00am
BNZ says housing market upturn will be 'slow and low'

More Markets

Genesis Energy: making Huntly great again
Markets Analysis

Genesis Energy: making Huntly great again

Batteries and biomass to give the iconic power station a new lease of life.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Geneva Finance’s family squabble over rate cap
Finance

Geneva Finance’s family squabble over rate cap

David O'Connell and Peter Francis gave a lesson on successful shareholder activism.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ sharemarket rallies with $670m turnover on index changes
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket rallies with $670m turnover on index changes

A massive 127.24 million shares worth $670.66m changed hands.

Graham Skellern 30 Nov 2023
Demand is ‘fragile’: ANZ still lifts its farmgate milk price by 55c
Markets

Demand is ‘fragile’: ANZ still lifts its farmgate milk price by 55c

 ANZ Bank says global dairy demand is improving.

Staff reporters 30 Nov 2023