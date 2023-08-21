Menu
A2 Milk's net profit jumps on strong China sales

A2 Milk's net profit jumps on strong China sales
Mon, 21 Aug 2023
A2 Milk said a strong performance in its biggest market – China – helped drive its net profit up by 26.2% to $144.8 million in the June year.The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) were up 11.8% to $219.3m. Revenue grew 10.1% to $1.59 billion.The Ebitda-to-sales margin rose 0.2 of a point to 13.8%, and A2 Milk’s earnings per share jumped 28.% to 21.2 cents.After an on-market share buyback of $149.1m, the company still had $757.2m in the bank.Despite an expected double-digit dec...
