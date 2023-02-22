Menu
ACC, Nikko, Fisher and ANZ will vote against Pushpay buyout

Pushpay board chair Graham Shaw has said the bid offers shareholders good "risk adjusted value". (Photo: TIN)
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 22 Feb 2023
Sixth Street and BGH Capital’s bid to buy Pushpay Holdings is on shaky ground after four fund managers announced they will vote against the scheme of arrangement.  The Accident Compensation Corporation, Nikko Asset Management, Fisher Funds and ANZ Investments have all announced they will oppose the buyout as they are unsatisfied with the offer price. This has spooked arbitrage investors and Pushpay shares have traded as low as $1.26, having traded at or above $1.30 for several weeks. A person familiar with the transaction s...
Media

Static year for NZME, with digital as the bright spot

Digital returns improved but operational costs, in particular wages and salaries, took a bigger bite out of the media company. 

Brent Melville 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Transport

Ports of Auckland turnaround delivers buoyant results

The port has hiked its full-year profit forecast to as much as $45m after a strong first half.

Oliver Lewis 9:00am

Markets

Vital reduces loss, reaffirms guidance

Communications company Vital Limited has reported a $190,000 net loss for the first half of the 2023 financial year. In the same period last year, Vital recorded an $800,000 loss. The result of Vital&#39;s first half year under new chief executive Jason Bull includes a $380,000 a...

Staff reporters 9:30am
Infrastructure

Ebos lifts first-half net profit 30%

Ebos said its LifeHealthcare business, bought for A$1.28 billion in May last year, performed to expectations.

Jenny Ruth 9:12am
Finance

Xero’s new CEO says she’s lived the small business journey

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy says her Xero role will be global and similar to her role at Google.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am