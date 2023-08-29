Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

AI is a ‘tool’ not a threat, F&P Healthcare tells shareholders

AI is a ‘tool’ not a threat, F&P Healthcare tells shareholders
Lewis Gradon is relaxed about AI. (Image: Supplied)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 29 Aug 2023
Deep in the belly of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s Auckland premises, the medical products company told shareholders it didn’t need to worry about artificial intelligence.“It’s a very interesting question,” chief executive Lewis Gradon told the shareholder who wanted to know what effect and impact the board thought AI would have on the firm.Gradon said F&P Healthcare had first investigated AI 15 years ago. The company had a neural network running AI in the company’s current continuous positive air...
NZ sharemarket lifts as results brighten investors' mood
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket lifts as results brighten investors' mood

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,528.12, up 49.11 points or 0.43%.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Politics

Ilam poll shows Raf Manji and TOP victory ‘possible’ but tough

A Taxpayers Union Curia poll shows Raf Manji and the Labour incumbent trailing behind.

Dileepa Fonseka 6:10pm
Ilam poll shows Raf Manji and TOP victory ‘possible’ but tough
Infrastructure

Christchurch airport advances Tarras dreams

It may not build it, but the airport has chosen a preferred runway alignment for Tarras.

Oliver Lewis 5:20pm
Christchurch airport advances Tarras dreams

More Markets

NZ sharemarket lifts as results brighten investors' mood
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket lifts as results brighten investors' mood

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,528.12, up 49.11 points or 0.43%.

Graham Skellern 6:18pm
Heartland focused on securing Australian licence
Finance

Heartland focused on securing Australian licence

The firm is pulling back on unsecured lending but is otherwise open for business.

Paul McBeth 3:10pm
Vulcan keeps dividend at top end of range
Infrastructure

Vulcan keeps dividend at top end of range

Earnings were in line with the recent forecast. 

Staff reporters 11:03am
Tourism Holdings leaves pandemic toll behind
Markets

Tourism Holdings leaves pandemic toll behind

Shares in the company shot up 6.6% after the market opened.

Ella Somers 10:52am