Air New Zealand lifts earnings guidance

(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
Air New Zealand lifted its full-year earnings guidance on the back of ongoing demand and weaker-than-expected US dollar jet fuel prices.The airline expects earnings before other significant items and taxation for the year to June 30 “to be no less than $580 million”.This compares with prior guidance in April for earnings to be between $510m and $560m.Since the previous update, the airline experienced stronger demand than usually observed at this time of the year, which is typically considered the carrier’s off-peak period.In a...
