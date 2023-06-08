Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Looking for serious people? Try the NZX

BusinessDesk Today podcast: Looking for serious people? Try the NZX
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
BusinessDesk's daily podcast where you'll find a summary of the day's top stories. Riley Kennedy hosts today's episode.In today's episode, we discuss:Infrastructure priority list a 'gamechanger'.Looking for serious people? Try the NZX.The heat goes on empty net zero pledges.Wholesale property funds said to be exploiting ‘loophole’ .Follow our daily podcast on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
Friedman's ghost raised in directors duties bill
Policy

Friedman's ghost raised in directors duties bill

Directors duties bill completes its second reading in Parliament.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
Infrastructure

Airlines slam Auckland airport price hikes

Domestic charges are going up by more than 50% to pay for a big infrastructure spend.

Jem Traylen 11:55am
Airlines slam Auckland airport price hikes
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, June 08, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, June 08, 2023