Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

Hipkins frustrated at Wood's dozen of failures

Hipkins frustrated at Wood's dozen of failures
Michael Wood is under fire for his failure to sell his Auckland Airport shares. (Image: Getty)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Wed, 07 Jun 2023
Chris Hipkins says he is frustrated the cabinet office did not warn him during the cabinet reshuffle about Michael Wood's repeated failure to sell his Auckland airport shares.The sale of $13,000 worth of shares has proven sticky for Michael Wood who Hipkins revealed had failed to sell them after 12 separate warnings from the cabinet office that he should.Earlier, at a post-cabinet press conference on Tuesday, Hipkins said Wood had been told to sell his Auckland airport shares "about half a dozen" times by the cabinet office.Howeve...
Judge set to rule on CBL class actions on Thursday
Law & Regulation

Judge set to rule on CBL class actions on Thursday

A judgment is expected to be delivered on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 6:31pm
Markets Market close

Pacific Edge's plunge helps NZX50 to lowest level in 10 weeks

The S&P/NZX 50 index declined 122.94 points or 1.03% to 11,759.15.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Pacific Edge's plunge helps NZX50 to lowest level in 10 weeks
Markets

Infratil expects fatter margins from One NZ

Infratil is expecting 18% rate of return over the next 10 years from One NZ.

Ben Moore 3:25pm
Infratil expects fatter margins from One NZ