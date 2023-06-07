Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Services

Slim pickings for Jenny Craig buyers

Slim pickings for Jenny Craig buyers
The US corporate head office filed for bankruptcy earlier this month. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 07 Jun 2023
Four offers to buy the New Zealand and Australian arms of Jenny Craig Weight Loss Centres weren’t tasty enough for the voluntary administrators, who’ve chosen to tip the scales in favour of liquidation. Creditors will vote on June 14 on whether to appoint liquidators after voluntary administrators Vaughan Strawbridge, Kate Warwick and Joseph Hansell of FTI Consulting couldn’t find a buyer for the operations, which would have kept people employed and limited losses for those owed debt. The sale process attracted 15 in...
Judge set to rule on CBL class actions on Thursday
Law & Regulation

Judge set to rule on CBL class actions on Thursday

A judgment is expected to be delivered on Thursday.

Riley Kennedy 6:31pm
Markets Market close

Pacific Edge's plunge helps NZX50 to lowest level in 10 weeks

The S&P/NZX 50 index declined 122.94 points or 1.03% to 11,759.15.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Pacific Edge's plunge helps NZX50 to lowest level in 10 weeks
Markets

Infratil expects fatter margins from One NZ

Infratil is expecting 18% rate of return over the next 10 years from One NZ.

Ben Moore 3:25pm
Infratil expects fatter margins from One NZ