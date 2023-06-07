Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Spark names satellite-to-mobile network provider

Spark names satellite-to-mobile network provider
Spark will begin trials of the service later this year. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Wed, 07 Jun 2023
Spark has announced a partnership with Lynk Global for a satellite-to-mobile network, the same company offering the service to competitor 2degrees.Satellite-to-mobile technology enables standard mobile phones to get a network connection via a satellite when not within range of a cell tower.One NZ also announced an agreement with SpaceX for a similar service.Spark will begin a trial with a subset of customers before the end of the year.The announcement follows a prior agreement with Australian company Netlinkz to enable Spark to provide Starlink...
Pacific Edge slumps 89.9% on Novitas decision
Markets

Pacific Edge slumps 89.9% on Novitas decision

The company will explore legal options. 

Rebecca Howard 10:19am
Property Exclusive

Where's Neil Barnes? Investors act

Part two in the series about a missing man suspected of fraud: Investors take action. 

Oliver Lewis and Victoria Young 10:00am
Where's Neil Barnes? Investors act
Infrastructure

City deals and National's infrastructure agency

National is promising city deals and a dedicated national infrastructure agency.

Oliver Lewis 9:49am
City deals and National's infrastructure agency