Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Auckland airport appoints new chief digital officer to support infrastructure investment plans

Auckland airport appoints new chief digital officer to support infrastructure investment plans
Richard Wilkinson says technology needs to make the airport experience seamless. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 07 Jun 2023
Farmlands' chief innovation and digital officer, Richard Wilkinson, is joining Auckland international airport (AIA) as its new chief digital officer. AIA's chief executive, Carrie Hurihanganui, said the 24/7 environment of airports made them difficult places for rolling out new technology systems.But Hurihanganui said technology had an important role in underpinning large infrastructure investments the airport needed to undertake.“We’re under way with a substantial, and necessary, reinvestment in our core infrastructure...
Pacific Edge slumps 89.9% on Novitas decision
Markets

Pacific Edge slumps 89.9% on Novitas decision

The company will explore legal options. 

Rebecca Howard 10:19am
Property Exclusive

Where's Neil Barnes? Investors act

Part two in the series about a missing man suspected of fraud: Investors take action. 

Oliver Lewis and Victoria Young 10:00am
Where's Neil Barnes? Investors act
Infrastructure

City deals and National's infrastructure agency

National is promising city deals and a dedicated national infrastructure agency.

Oliver Lewis 9:49am
City deals and National's infrastructure agency