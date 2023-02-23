Air NZ considers dividend three years ahead of schedule

Chief executive Greg Foran said he was aware flying was not the "pain-free" experience it should be. (Photo: Dan Brunskill)

Air New Zealand’s flights may be frequently running late, but dividends for shareholders could arrive almost three years ahead of schedule.The national carrier today reported it was back in profit, with pre-tax earnings of $299 million for the six months to Dec 31 ­– following three years of losses.Chief executive Greg Foran had a message to customers in the earnings release, telling them the airline was “very aware flying is not currently the pain-free experience it should be”.“We know we have more work to do...