Air NZ extends pandemic credits for sixth time to 2026

(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Fri, 06 Oct 2023
Air New Zealand has decided to extend the expiration date for credits issued in response to the impacts of the pandemic for the sixth time.The airline’s chief financial officer, Richard Thomson, said while almost 85% of its customers who had covid credits had used them, there was still $200 million in unclaimed covid credit remaining.The credits were initially set to expire on Jan 31 next year but will now remain valid until Jan 31, 2026, which the airline said would allow customers to book travel to be completed by Dec 31, 2026. The...
Signals from outer space: National's aerospace policy
Policy Analysis

Are symbolic gestures enough to win NZ a bigger slice of the space industry pie?

Ben Moore 3:20pm
Politics charts

Election 2023: Polls fall into line

National stuck below 40, NZ First into power broker position.

Andy Fyers 2:50pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: One month in and RWC 2023 is yet to kick into gear

It beggars belief this weekend still features pool matches a month into the tournament.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
