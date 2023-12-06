Menu
Air NZ picks BETA Technologies for battery plane flights

BETA ALIA CTOL electric aircraft in Air New Zealand livery. (Image: Air NZ)
Staff reporters
Wed, 06 Dec 2023
Air New Zealand has announced the ALIA as the airline’s first purchase of a next-generation aircraft in its Mission Next Gen Aircraft programme.Designed by electric aerospace company BETA Technologies, the battery-powered all-electric aircraft is expected to join Air NZ’s fleet in 2026.The airline is buying the conventional take-off and landing version of the ALIA rather than the vertical take-off and landing model the Vermont-based company has developed. The cost of BETA planes has been reported at US$4 million (NZ$6.5m).Air N...
Record low interest ensures carbon auction failure
Policy

Record low interest ensures carbon auction failure

It means the govt will have less money for its fiscal plans.

Ian Llewellyn 3:11pm
Tourism

NZ being put in the ‘too hard’ destination basket

Eight-week turnaround for India visitor applications 'concerning'.

Brent Melville 3:10pm
NZ being put in the ‘too hard’ destination basket
Policy

Last carbon auction of year fails to clear

$900 miilion has slipped through the government's fingers.

Ian Llewellyn 12:35pm
Last carbon auction of year fails to clear

Hobson taps into Forsyth Barr in quest for scale
Finance

Hobson taps into Forsyth Barr in quest for scale

The regulatory environment is seen as a barrier to new entrants.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Auditing the Auditors: Utilities firms have big other bills
Markets Auditing the Auditors

Auditing the Auditors: Utilities firms have big other bills

Utilities firms tend to spend more money outside their non-statutory audit. 

Victoria Young 5:00am