Air NZ ups profit outlook on strong bookings, cheaper fuel

Two new A321neo aircraft will add 220,000 extra seats to Air NZ's domestic capacity in the year ahead. (Image: Air NZ)
Staff reporters
Thu, 08 Dec 2022
Air New Zealand is substantially upgrading and narrowing the range of its guidance for earnings in the first half of the current financial year, although it remains wary about the full-year outlook.The national carrier expects earnings before tax and “other significant items” to come in at between $275 million and $325m in the six months to Dec 31.That compares with a range of between $200m and $275m cited in an update in September.Lower aviation fuel prices have contributed about $20m to the improvement. The airline is forecasting...
Services

Downer earnings overstated by up to $40m

The total impact was spread across the 2020 to 2023 financial years, the company says.

Dan Brunskill 1:15pm
Finance

Motu: govt's Warmer Homes delivers up to $7.49 for every $1

Motu’s study of the government’s warmer homes programme found it delivered significantly more than it cost as well as improving people’s wellbeing.

Jenny Ruth 11:00am
KiwiSaver

Kiwi Wealth has Atomic solution to panic switching

Atomic.io CEO Ben Pujji says most interactions between customers and brands are through an app.

Dan Brunskill 10:00am

Services

Markets Free

Kiwi Property chair to step down in 2023

During Ford's tenure, the retail and office landlord turned into a creator of mixed-use communities.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
News in Brief

Blackpearl shares drop a further 5% after NZ RegCo probe

Shares in the newly listed business email platform provider Blackpearl Group fell almost 5% when the market opened this morning after a probe from NZ RegCo.The tech company was asked by NZ RegCo yesterday if it&#39;s still complying with the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) listi...

Staff reporters 10:25am
Finance

Rakon shareholders want a dividend, please

The company told shareholders last year it would pay a dividend, then this year said it wouldn't.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am