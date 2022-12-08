Air NZ ups profit outlook on strong bookings, cheaper fuel

Two new A321neo aircraft will add 220,000 extra seats to Air NZ's domestic capacity in the year ahead. (Image: Air NZ)

Air New Zealand is substantially upgrading and narrowing the range of its guidance for earnings in the first half of the current financial year, although it remains wary about the full-year outlook.The national carrier expects earnings before tax and “other significant items” to come in at between $275 million and $325m in the six months to Dec 31.That compares with a range of between $200m and $275m cited in an update in September.Lower aviation fuel prices have contributed about $20m to the improvement. The airline is forecasting...