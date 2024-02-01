Menu
Airports launch appeal to ComCom's regulatory plans

Appeal was unexpected given the regulatory benefits. (Image: CIAL)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 01 Feb 2024
Under the auspices of the New Zealand Airports Association, the country's busiest airports will appeal for a merits review of the Commerce Commission’s latest regulatory guidelines.In December, the commission made its final decisions on its review of regulated airports’ input methodologies (IMs) –  the rules and processes the commission sets to help provide certainty about how it will regulate specific services. The review, part of a seven-yearly process, kicked off in February 2022.The IMs apply to the regulated airp...
Shane Jones explores guarantees for gas sector
Shane Jones explores guarantees for gas sector

Jones's remarks follow OMV's failure to sell its NZ assets so far.

Pattrick Smellie 3:40pm
Threats to media, arts, culture and heritage sectors identified

Threat posed by online platforms to traditional broadcasters highlighted. 

Daniel Dunkley 1:25pm
Eric Watson puts up a fight over bankruptcy

The matter was called on the bankruptcy list in the high court at Auckland.

Riley Kennedy 12:52pm
Stagnating sales and delayed rights issue adds to Zoono’s woes
Stagnating sales and delayed rights issue adds to Zoono’s woes

Significant work needs to be done before Zoono is cashflow positive.

Denise McNabb 5:00am
Regulatory overhang on SkyCity should fade in time
Regulatory overhang on SkyCity should fade in time

Analysts Adrian Allbon and Nick Yeo have a target price of $3.00.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Stampede to PIEs as trust tax change looms
Stampede to PIEs as trust tax change looms

PIEs will be much more attractive once trusts are taxed at 39%.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
ASX hits new record as NZ sharemarket falls
ASX hits new record as NZ sharemarket falls

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,872.1 – down 42.3 points or 0.36%.

Graham Skellern 31 Jan 2024