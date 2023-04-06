Menu
All quiet on the sharemarket front
There was quiet share trading after the RBNZ's shock and ahead of Easter. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Thu, 06 Apr 2023
After the shock of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s half a percent hike in the official cash rate, it was all quiet on the NZ sharemarket front with investors switching to Easter holiday mode.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had an up-and-down day, and closed at 11,870.08, ahead 3.25 points or 0.03% after reaching a high of 11,916.39 and a low of 11,833.74.The index ended the shortened week flat and is up 3.4% for the year so far. There were trading blues the day before the four-day holiday weekend, with only 18.39 million shares worth $67.87m c...
