Ampol says petrol demand will stay strong
Z Energy will have robust demand for petrol for years to come, says Ampol. (Image: Z)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 24 Jul 2023
The length of car ownership in New Zealand means demand for petrol will remain “robust” for some time, says Ampol.The Australian company is dual-listed on both sides of the Tasman and owns NZ’s largest fuel retail business – Z Energy.An update on the company’s decarbonisation progress said its key markets were in the early stages of transition.Ampol’s modelling suggests that under climate change scenarios, “customers’ demand for traditional transport fuels will remain robust well into the 2030s&rd...
