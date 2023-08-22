Menu
Another sweet result has Comvita on track for 2025 turnaround

Chair Brett Hewlett said the company showed true resilience in delivering the result. (Image: Comvita)
Staff reporters
Tue, 22 Aug 2023
Comvita notched up record annual sales and underlying earnings growth of 11%, leaving it on track to deliver sweet margins in another two years. The honey products company reported a net profit of $11.1 million in the 12 months that ended June, down from $12.8m a year earlier. Comvita spent $2.9m in the latest year to upgrade its enterprise resource planning system, ultimately delivering future savings.Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to $33.5m from $30.1m a year earlier, as revenue climb...
More small businesses finding it harder to pay power bills
Energy

More small businesses finding it harder to pay power bills

One in four small businesses says power bills put them under financial pressure.

Ian Llewellyn 3:05pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector Analysis

Big business delegation heads to India

NZ will send one of its largest business delegations to India next week.

Dileepa Fonseka 9:02am
