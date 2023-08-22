Menu
Xero's new revenue exec a chip off the old Block

Xero's new revenue exec a chip off the old Block
Tue, 22 Aug 2023
Xero has hired former Square executive Ashley Grech to drive global sales in a newly created chief revenue officer position. Grech starts this week and will slot in to replace departing chief customer officer Rachael Powell, who will leave Xero at the end of October after eight years with the company. The new executive will be based in San Francisco, California, rather than the US headquarters in Denver, Colorado, and will be responsible for Xero’s global go-to-market functions, such as sales operations, regional...
More small businesses finding it harder to pay power bills

One in four small businesses says power bills put them under financial pressure.

Ian Llewellyn 3:05pm
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector Analysis

Big business delegation heads to India

NZ will send one of its largest business delegations to India next week.

Dileepa Fonseka 9:02am
