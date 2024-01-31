Menu
ASX hits new record as NZ sharemarket falls

The ASX reaches new high as NZX dips. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Wed, 31 Jan 2024
Australian inflation fell more than expected, and its sharemarket hit an all-time high. But the New Zealand bourse ignored all that action and declined nearly half a percent.After a mixed day on Wall Street, the S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply at the opening and never recovered, closing at 11,872.1 – down 42.3 points or 0.36%. The intraday low was 11,832.81 points.There were 55 gainers and 71 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 30.82 million share transactions worth $128.17m. Auckland International Airport, down 1.5c to $8.435...
NZ economy is at a delicate juncture: ANZ
Economy

The ANZ is not ruling out a hike in interest rates.

Staff reporters 2:45pm
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, January 31, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Change is afoot for NZ's regulatory financial landscape

The complex regulatory landscape is a cost burden for firms. 

Rebecca Howard 8:30am
Santana offers one-for-five bonus option
Primary Sector

Existing shareholders are offered a discounted opportunity to stay for the ride.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Missing ingredient: What NZSA says Burger Fuel didn't tell shareholders
Markets

The skirmish is over when shareholders were told how they could protest payout. 

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
NZ investors shrug off Reserve Bank views and a retailer's woes
Markets Market close

The New Zealand sharemarket, trading flat, shrugged off a Reserve Bank of NZ view that interest rates will have to stay higher for longer. However, the collapse of Godfreys will bring some uncertainty to the retail sector.The S&P/NZX 50 Index dipped in the morning to 11,863.8 but...

Graham Skellern 30 Jan 2024
Propel Funeral Partners snaps up Otago operator for $A4.6m
Markets

Southern Funeral Home has been in business for nearly 30 years.

Staff reporters 30 Jan 2024