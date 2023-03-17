Auckland airport loses mana to airport rivals

International arrivals into Auckland at 71% of pre-pandemic levels in February. (Image: AIA)

Covid and the impact of weather events have taken some of the shine off Auckland international airport’s status as New Zealand’s default arrival point.The country’s largest terminal, traditionally the entry point for about three-quarters of all global visitors to the country, had 739,804 international travellers, excluding transits, arriving and departing through its gates during January. That’s about 69% of the 1.068 million people who flashed their passports at the gates during the first month of 2019, as a pre-co...