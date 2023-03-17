Menu
Auckland airport loses mana to airport rivals

International arrivals into Auckland at 71% of pre-pandemic levels in February. (Image: AIA)
Brent Melville
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
Covid and the impact of weather events have taken some of the shine off Auckland international airport’s status as New Zealand’s default arrival point.The country’s largest terminal, traditionally the entry point for about three-quarters of all global visitors to the country, had 739,804 international travellers, excluding transits, arriving and departing through its gates during January. That’s about 69% of the 1.068 million people who flashed their passports at the gates during the first month of 2019, as a pre-co...
Consenting needs to speed up to meet emissions goals
Policy

To avoid a multi-billion dollar emissions liability, NZ needs to drastically speed up consenting times.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Primary Sector

Fonterra says demand is returning in China

China’s re-opening stands to benefit NZ exporters, including the dairy giant.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Infrastructure

Critics say Onslow is essentially dead

Onslow is still a possible $16 billion solution to NZ's energy needs, says Megan Woods.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Dairy farmer says 'the storm is coming' as costs soar
Finance

Total farm work costs are forecast to be 11% higher than the last dairy season.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
NZX rebounds after rough start to day on bank fears
Markets Market Close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply at the opening on concerns about the outlook for Switzerland’s second-largest bank Credit Suisse.

Graham Skellern 16 Mar 2023
Pushpay climbs 10.6% on sweeter offer
Finance

The original $1.34 per share offer was knocked back by minority shareholders.

Staff reporters 16 Mar 2023
Fonterra lifts first-half profit 50% on fatter margins
Primary Sector

Net profit was $546 million in the six months to Jan 31 and Fonterra doubled its interim dividend.

Rebecca Howard 16 Mar 2023