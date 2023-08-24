Menu
Auckland airport net profit tumbles, while first dividend in three years takes off

There was a strong return to international travel through Auckland airport. (Image: Depositphotos)
Ella Somers
Thu, 24 Aug 2023
Auckland International Airport’s full-year net profit after tax saw a fall of 77% while its underlying profit boomed, leading to the airport announcing its first dividend in three years.Reported net profit saw a tumble to $43.2 million in the 2023 financial year, down 77% on the $191m in net profit that the airport saw in 2022 and a 90.7% plummet from the net profit result in 2021.On the other hand, underlying profit jumped to $148.1 million for the 12 months to June, up from a loss of $11.6m in 2022.In February, the airport iss...
Kiwibank profit leaps by a third to a record
Kiwibank profit leaps by a third to a record

The state-owned lender is still open to lending.

Paul McBeth 9:45am
Genesis revenue and emissions both fall amid record renewable generation

Thermal generation from the Huntly power station fell to record lows in 2023.

Staff reporters 9:43am
Air NZ announces special FY23 dividend

Earnings before other significant items and taxation were $585 million

Rebecca Howard 9:01am
Ebos leads NZX50 higher for a second day
Ebos leads NZX50 higher for a second day

The S&P/NZX 50 Index climbed to a close of 11,571.93, up 86.67 points or 0.75%.

Graham Skellern 23 Aug 2023
Guilty verdict in Pushpay insider trading case
Guilty verdict in Pushpay insider trading case

A guilty verdict in the Pushpay insider trading case has been acknowledged by the Financial Markets Authority.The individual, who has name suppression, was found guilty by a jury following a four-week trial at the high court in Auckland.A second civil proceeding involving the gui...

Staff reporters 23 Aug 2023