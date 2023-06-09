Menu
Auckland council approves partial airport selldown

The council has agreed to sell 7% of Auckland International Airport. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 09 Jun 2023
Auckland councillors have compromised to sell 7% of Auckland International Airport to pay down debt.The council holds an 18.09% shareholding in the airport, valued at more than $2.2 billion.Mayor Wayne Brown didn’t have the numbers to sell the entire stake, but a majority of councillors approved an amended budget proposal to sell 7%, valued at nearly $900 million.Discussions to pass a budget took two days and included fractious speeches and interruptions from members of the public.Alternative budgetCouncillor Lotu Fuli, who put forward an...
Radio NZ launches investigation over Reuters Russia article
Law & Regulation

The changes to the Radio NZ version of the story were identified by a user in the US.

Daniel Dunkley 3:25pm
Primary Sector

Fonterra sets up a new corporate venture arm

It will have its own board and chief executive.

Riley Kennedy 3:19pm
Bloomberg

Trump charged in Florida over secret documents case

The former president has been indicted over his refusal to return classified documents.

Bloomberg 3:00pm
The Novitas decision is not all doom and gloom for Pacific Edge
Markets

The key question from here is what the future coverage path looks like.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZX50 dips for third day in a row
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,715.74, down 43.4 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 08 Jun 2023
Mondiale VGL weighing up IPO among options to fuel growth
Markets

Freight forwarder Mondiale VGL is weighing up an initial public offering among its options to fuel its next stage of growth, with the board expecting its advisers to report back in a few months. The company has hired Jarden and UBS as its global coordinators and Craigs Investment...

Staff reporters 08 Jun 2023