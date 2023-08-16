Menu
Beam me up, Scotty: Rakon plans to focus on the space market
Rakon CEO Dr Sinan Altug wants to do more business with Rocket Lab. (Image: Rakon)
Ella Somers
Wed, 16 Aug 2023
Tech company Rakon might be aiming for the stars, but its vexed shareholders want to bring the company back to earth.At the firm’s annual meeting on Wednesday, Rakon’s board was peppered with shareholder questions ranging from concern about audit fees to how business was growing internationally.Chair Lorraine Witten told shareholders there was “no doubt” the company had a challenging year ahead.Rakon designs and manufactures high-precision components and devices that generate and control frequencies. Industries...
RBNZ opens the door to another rate hike
RBNZ opens the door to another rate hike

There is a risk that activity and inflation measures do not slow as much as expected.

Rebecca Howard 5:10pm
In the US, the Fed’s interest-rate debate Is shifting

Recent data suggest inflation is moving in the direction policymakers favour.

Bloomberg 4:45pm
In the US, the Fed’s interest-rate debate Is shifting
Reserve Bank leaves official cash rate on hold

The central bank suggested a small chance of one further rate hike. 

Staff reporters 2:10pm
Reserve Bank leaves official cash rate on hold

Fletcher shares hit two-month low as investors lament slimmer dividend
Fletcher shares hit two-month low as investors lament slimmer dividend

The shares are still up 12.4% so far this year.

Paul McBeth 3:29pm
Morrison & Co buys into Pact’s crate pooling business
Morrison & Co buys into Pact’s crate pooling business

Pact will pocket as much as A$180m from the sale. 

Staff reporters 2:20pm
Fletcher trims dividend to preserve cash, earnings meet guidance
Fletcher trims dividend to preserve cash, earnings meet guidance

Fletcher warned the year ahead will still be a tight one. 

Paul McBeth 9:15am
Ex-CEO of Third Age Health Services blames chair for slumping share price
Ex-CEO of Third Age Health Services blames chair for slumping share price

In response, chair John Fernandes said he felt "very good" over his performance.

Ella Somers 5:00am