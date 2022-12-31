Best of BusinessDesk: Pushpay: on the road to redemption or acquisition?

Pushpay chief executive Molly Matthews. (Photo: Supplied)

Pushpay Holdings' market value has halved in the past two years as the church donations company failed to live up to lofty expectations of customer growth during the pandemic. However, analysts now think the stock is undervalued by the market and could become a takeover target if it stays that way. Several NZX-listed companies have attracted the attention of international investors who see more value than local investors do.