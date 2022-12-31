Menu
Best of BusinessDesk: Pushpay: on the road to redemption or acquisition?

Pushpay chief executive Molly Matthews. (Photo: Supplied)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Sat, 31 Dec 2022
Pushpay Holdings’ market value has halved in the past two years as the church donations company failed to live up to lofty expectations of customer growth during the pandemic. However, analysts now think the stock is undervalued by the market and could become a takeover target if it stays that way. Several NZX-listed companies have attracted the attention of international investors who see more value than local investors do.READ THE STORY
Business

Honours list runs from astronomy to Afghanistan

Europeans make up 50% of the gong recipients, compared to 60% last year. 

Greg Hurrell 6:00am
Finance

Dairy Farms NZ's profit rises

The dairy farm investor owns seven farms, and leases one, on the South Island.

Riley Kennedy 6:00am

Covid strategy frontman becomes 'Sir' Ashley

The former health chief is kicking back with some good books.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am

More Markets

Markets Free Market close

NZ shares fall in last trading session of the year

The Warehouse's second quarter failed to meet trading expectations.

Ella Somers 30 Dec 2022
News in Brief Free

The Warehouse shares fall over 7% after dismal second quarter sales

Shares in The Warehouse immediately fell over 7% after the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) opened this morning in response to the retailer&#39;s less-than-positive trading update over its second financial quarter.Total group sales for The Warehouse’s second financial quarter – t...

Staff reporters 30 Dec 2022
Finance

Treasury officials looked at possible listing of Kiwibank

The government took control of the bank in August 2021.

Riley Kennedy 30 Dec 2022
Finance

Vista Group signs trade agreement with Cineworld, ups revenue guidance

Cineworld Group filed for chapter 11 in September.

Staff reporters 30 Dec 2022