Carbon price jumps after Climate Change Commission advice

Oliver Lewis
Wed, 27 Jul 2022

Climate change minister James Shaw has welcomed the Climate Change Commission's advice on ETS settings (Image: BusinessDesk).
New Zealand's carbon prices jumped more than 10% in response to proposed changes to Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) settings.The spot price of New Zealand Units (NZUs) trading on Jarden’s Commtrade platform reached a high of more than $82 on Wednesday morning, up from about $72.50 the day before. Early this afternoon, the NZU price settled back slightly to $81.The spike occurred after the Climate Change Commission released its recommendations on possible changes to ETS settings, which included lowering the number of NZUs available at a...

Markets FREE
NZ Carbon units leap on ETS advice
Ella Somers | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

Carbon Funds Unit shares rose 7% after the NZ Climate Commission surprised the market this morning with its push towards triggering prices and hiking back unit amounts at auction.

Property
100 container loads of plasterboard on the way: Woods
Jenny Ruth | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

Housing minister Megan Woods said there are four alternative brands of plasterboard available now that meet New Zealand building standards.

Law & Regulation
Seller of Big Chill Distribution put proceeds into 'risky' investments, court told
Greg Hurrell | Wed, 27 Jul 2022

The former owner of transport firm Big Chill Distribution is being taken to court by his ex-wife over claims the sale proceeds are at risk from poor investment decisions.

David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

