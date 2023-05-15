Menu
Cautious start to NZ sharemarket week, Synlait and A2 tumble again
(Image: Synlait)
Graham Skellern
Mon, 15 May 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket began budget week on a cautious, flat note and the closely aligned companies Synlait and a2 Milk again took a tumble.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell at the opening and was saved by a late flourish in the end-of-day matching session. The index finished just 1.24 points or 0.01% down at 11,937.6 after reaching an intraday low of 11,882.82.There were 78 gainers and 46 decliners on the main board, but trading was again light with 25.11 million shares worth $74.37m changing hands.United States markets were softer as negotia...
Charities

Breast Cancer Foundation patron Dame Rosemary Horton has died

The Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand confirmed Horton's death.

Staff reporters 15 May 2023
Politics

The National party leader wants different infrastructure funding.

Dileepa Fonseka 15 May 2023
Primary Sector

It comes after the inquiry into slash was released last week.

Riley Kennedy 15 May 2023
Markets

IKE appoints Brian Musfeldt as new US-based CFO

IKE has appointed Brian Musfeldt as its new US-based chief financial officer.The New Zealand stock exchange-listed tools and cloud developer’s current CFO, Stephen Fairbrother, will leave in June after five years at the company.Musfeldt, who will be based at the company’s Colorad...

Staff reporters 15 May 2023
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket closes week with near 0.5% gain

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose from a morning low of 11,857.85 to finish up 0.43%. 

Graham Skellern 12 May 2023
Markets

Medical product recycler says F&P can 'do better'

Medical product manufacturers need to start looking at the lifecycle of their products.

Brent Melville 12 May 2023
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket see-saws with near 1% fall

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell steadily all day and closed at 11,887.76, down 0.83%.

Graham Skellern 11 May 2023