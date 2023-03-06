Channel Infrastructure back in the NZX50

Marsden Point oil refinery. (Image: Getty)

Channel Infrastructure will rejoin the S&P/NZX 50 Index later this month after two-and-a-half years outside the benchmark measure of New Zealand’s stock exchange. The company turned around years of losses in 2022 after closing the Marsden Point oil refinery and converting to an import fuel terminal operator, benefiting from the revival of fuel demand, particularly from the aviation sector. The shares have climbed 48% to $1.48 over the past 12 months, valuing the company at $556.5 million. The company was last in the top 50 i...