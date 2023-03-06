Menu
Channel Infrastructure back in the NZX50

Marsden Point oil refinery. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 06 Mar 2023
Channel Infrastructure will rejoin the S&P/NZX 50 Index later this month after two-and-a-half years outside the benchmark measure of New Zealand’s stock exchange. The company turned around years of losses in 2022 after closing the Marsden Point oil refinery and converting to an import fuel terminal operator, benefiting from the revival of fuel demand, particularly from the aviation sector. The shares have climbed 48% to $1.48 over the past 12 months, valuing the company at $556.5 million. The company was last in the top 50 i...
Markets Market close

the NZ sharemarket failed to take the bait from strong offshore leads.

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Markets

The shares are still above where they were before takeover rumours started.

Staff reporters 3:10pm
Economy

Non-residential work still grew in the period. 

Staff reporters 12:40pm

Property

Kiwi Property trims another 4.1% from portfolio valuation

Kiwi Property Group trimmed 4.1% from the value of its property portfolio, saying that rising interest rates have weighed on valuations around the world. The owner of Sylvia Park said it expected its property valuation to fall $134.7 million in the six months ending March 31 to $...

Staff reporters 10:10am
Economy

Silver linings in otherwise damp earnings season

Our analysis of New Zealand companies reporting their earnings shows the only certainty is uncertainty.

Paul McBeth 5:00am